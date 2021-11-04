Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,193,538 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 365.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193,538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of LKQ worth $74,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 23.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 50.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,907 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 12.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,372,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $57.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.