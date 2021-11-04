Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,840 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $76,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $110.92 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 792.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

