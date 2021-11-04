Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 144,822 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of Teledyne Technologies worth $75,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after buying an additional 35,204 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $7,398,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $445.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.60 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.74. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

