Prudential Financial Inc. Has $61.03 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,239 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Centene worth $61,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,747,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,703,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,990,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

