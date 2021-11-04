Prudential Financial Inc. Has $62.03 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,631 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of UDR worth $62,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Barclays began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,454,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.