Prudential Financial Inc. Has $70.53 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of AutoNation worth $70,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,306,234 shares of company stock valued at $162,609,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $122.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

