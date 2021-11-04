Prudential Financial Inc. Has $72.17 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 214,340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Celanese worth $72,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 90.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $166.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.08 and a 1-year high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

