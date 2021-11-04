Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 265.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.92% of Alcoa worth $63,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 18.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,730,000 after buying an additional 229,193 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 115.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after buying an additional 760,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 37.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,313,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after buying an additional 360,620 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

NYSE AA opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -34.48%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

