Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $62,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,152 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.
In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,818,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Intercontinental Exchange Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
