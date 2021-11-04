Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Biogen worth $79,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $279.59 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.