Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,739 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $76,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $121.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.81 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

