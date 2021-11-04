Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 360,469 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Skyworks Solutions worth $73,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.63 and a 200 day moving average of $176.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.11.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,562,489. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

