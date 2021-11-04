Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 14,779 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of APA worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,764,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after buying an additional 1,388,402 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,038,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -23.15%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

