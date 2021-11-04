Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 14,779 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of APA worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in APA by 316.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

APA opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.15%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

