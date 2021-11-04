Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 158,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.
In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
OGN opened at $36.82 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
