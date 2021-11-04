Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $580,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.