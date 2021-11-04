Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Aramark worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aramark by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 1.6% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Aramark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.