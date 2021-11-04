Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 5,025 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 775,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $123.03 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average of $112.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.