PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 6.4%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.76. 684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 957,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.
Several brokerages have commented on PUBM. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.
In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,707 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
