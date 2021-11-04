PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 6.4%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.76. 684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 957,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Several brokerages have commented on PUBM. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,707 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

