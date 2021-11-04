Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

