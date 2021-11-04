Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issued By KeyCorp

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

Shares of OC stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.