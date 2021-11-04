Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QRVO. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

QRVO stock opened at $178.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $128.63 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

