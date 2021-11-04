Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $185.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

QRVO has been the topic of several other reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

Shares of QRVO opened at $178.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.54. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $128.63 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

