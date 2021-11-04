Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $185.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

QRVO stock opened at $178.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.54. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $128.63 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

