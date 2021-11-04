QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 27.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

