QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $156.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $15.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.05. 1,604,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,190. The stock has a market cap of $173.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.22. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

