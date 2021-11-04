Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Summit Insights

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

QLYS stock traded up $11.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.04. The company had a trading volume of 746,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,428. Qualys has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,787,219.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $530,699.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $420,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 953,970 shares of company stock worth $113,605,284 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

