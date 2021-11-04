Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $17.92 million and $59,171.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,525.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.64 or 0.07372016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.24 or 0.00330335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.64 or 0.00969748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00087413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00424741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.00280122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00138043 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,228,908 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

