Quantum-Si (QSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75. Quantum-Si has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum-Si stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Quantum-Si as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

