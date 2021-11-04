QuickX Protocol Market Cap Tops $7.43 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $30,052.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

