Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $809,113.98

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $809,113.98 and $1.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.