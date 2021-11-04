Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Hits $811,900.45

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $811,900.45 and $1.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

