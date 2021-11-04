Qwertycoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $809,113.98 and $1.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

