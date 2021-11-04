RADCOM (RDCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RDCM stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.04. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDCM shares. TheStreet upgraded RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.