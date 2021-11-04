Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. On average, analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

