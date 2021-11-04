Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.60 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $82.96 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00004982 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00087359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00074516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.49 or 0.07266996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.36 or 0.99780876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022453 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,191,398 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

