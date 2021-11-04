Ravi Vig Sells 41,993 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,312,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $761,523.16.
ALGM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.92. 14,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,212. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 99.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.04.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $8,278,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 683.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,336 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on ALGM. Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Recommended Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.