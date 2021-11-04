Ravi Vig Sells 41,993 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,312,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $761,523.16.

ALGM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.92. 14,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,212. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 99.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $8,278,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 683.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,336 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGM. Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.