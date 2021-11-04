Raymond James Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $185.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $177.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.15.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.50 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,692,180 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,244,778,000 after buying an additional 205,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,631,771 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,652,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

