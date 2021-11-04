Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rayonier updated its FY21 guidance to $0.62-0.65 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.30. 672,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,415. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

