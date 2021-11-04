RealFevr Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.94 Million (FEVR)

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 74.2% higher against the US dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RealFevr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00085143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00074263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00100748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,199.54 or 1.00188017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.27 or 0.07279420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022411 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,010,643 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

RealFevr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealFevr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealFevr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.