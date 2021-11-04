Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Precision Drilling (PDS)

Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/22/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$69.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/15/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

PDS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $571.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.96. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 109.5% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

