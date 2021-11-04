Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for XPO Logistics (XPO)

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2021 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

10/14/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $161.00 to $101.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – XPO Logistics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,224. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.88.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

