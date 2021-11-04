Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eagle Materials (EXP)

Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $174.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company's Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. "

11/2/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/19/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $159.50 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $159.50 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/15/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.34. 7,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average of $143.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

