Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF):

10/28/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/27/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.95 ($16.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/27/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/21/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/11/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/24/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/10/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/6/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of SDF opened at €15.27 ($17.96) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($18.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -5.67.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.