RED Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,001.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $576,690.30 and approximately $33,001.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.42 or 0.00323517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001952 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

