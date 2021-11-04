ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $144,718.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $70.37 million and $144,718.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,428.31 or 1.00024182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00060032 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.00593931 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.41 or 0.00319810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00175361 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001488 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002038 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.