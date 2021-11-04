Reef (REEF) Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $508.69 million and $78.32 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.53 or 0.00391953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00237674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096084 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,807,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

