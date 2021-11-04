Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 430.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.76% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $72,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after buying an additional 172,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RS opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $107.36 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

