renDOGE (RENDOGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62,540.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $730,682.77 and $62,540.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00100730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,487.84 or 0.07252775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,416.26 or 0.99254472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022498 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.