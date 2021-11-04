Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. Repsol has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.