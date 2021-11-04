Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. Repsol has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
